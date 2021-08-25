SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Announces $0.20 Final Dividend

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.
SEEK Company Profile
