Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,739,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

