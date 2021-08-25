Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 612 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.92 and a one year high of $98.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

