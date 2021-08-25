SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

SEMR stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $26.31.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,970 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $4,764,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $4,163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $601,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

