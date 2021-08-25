Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $66,219.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,976,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,938,185.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $187,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,523 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Senseonics by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after buying an additional 20,580,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Senseonics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after buying an additional 4,826,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Senseonics by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after buying an additional 7,229,494 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 7,380,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 3,581,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

