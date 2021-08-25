Sessia (KICKS) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. Sessia has a market cap of $444,863.68 and approximately $86,287.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sessia has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars.

