SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 58,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,940,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

