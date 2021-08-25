Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $7.07 Million Stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the period. Central Securities makes up about 2.6% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.64% of Central Securities worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Shares of CET stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $42.55. 24,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,852. Central Securities Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.90.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.