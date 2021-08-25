Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 240,758 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,758 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 277,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,027. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $8.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

