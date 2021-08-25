Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 61,208 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,208 shares during the quarter. Sprott Focus Trust makes up 1.6% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 96,186 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

FUND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,037. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

