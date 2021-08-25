Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,435 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 834,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 227.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 353,363 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Shares of NYSE:FINS remained flat at $$18.40 during trading on Wednesday. 38,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

