Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Vast Resources (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources (LON:VAST)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON VAST opened at GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52. Vast Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.27).

In other Vast Resources news, insider Paul Fletcher acquired 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £25,550 ($33,381.24).

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

