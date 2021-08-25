Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $14.70

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $15.41. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 54,859 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.84.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
