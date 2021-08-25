Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $14.70

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $15.41. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 54,859 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 124.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 85,363 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

