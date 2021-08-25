SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SIGA opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $486.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.63. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

