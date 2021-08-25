SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
SIGA opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $486.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.63. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20.
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
