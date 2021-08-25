Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,762 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,136,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 651.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 386,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 335,493 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.47 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $110.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

