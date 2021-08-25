Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 113.4% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $285.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.