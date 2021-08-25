Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Separately, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,094. Silgan has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Silgan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Silgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

