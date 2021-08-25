Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Navdeep S. Sooch Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SLAB stock opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

