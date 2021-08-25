SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 25th

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SBEAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 25th. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBEAU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

