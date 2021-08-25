SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Sells $992,858.12 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,072,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SITM stock traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.58. 160,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,767. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,889.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.82. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $214.90.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SiTime by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SITM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

