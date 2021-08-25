SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Sells $992,858.12 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,072,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SITM stock traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.58. 160,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,767. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,889.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.82. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $214.90.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on SITM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.
