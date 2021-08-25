SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 161 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $34,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SITM stock opened at $203.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,098.25, a P/E/G ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $214.90.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 5.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 84,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,842,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

