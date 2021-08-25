SKALE Network (SKL) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $405.05 million and $60.84 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00050211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.41 or 0.00792309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00100126 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

