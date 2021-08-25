Skycoin Market Capitalization Achieves $33.27 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003241 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $33.27 million and approximately $908,287.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00126867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00156611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,876.39 or 0.99971105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $500.30 or 0.01023312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.97 or 0.06604486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

