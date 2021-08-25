Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyline Champion in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,939 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,824,000 after acquiring an additional 99,173 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,829 shares of company stock worth $3,218,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.