SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading 5.6% Higher

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.34. 6,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 378,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Equities analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.