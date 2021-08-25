SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 358,330 shares.The stock last traded at $47.29 and had previously closed at $43.94.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.04.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

