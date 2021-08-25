Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNPO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Snap One stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Snap One has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

