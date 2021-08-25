Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Now Covered by B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.35% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $7.33 on Monday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at about $4,975,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at about $4,380,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at about $4,297,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

