Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $199.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

