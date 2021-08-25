S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $971,046,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.64. 8,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,618. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.45. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $446.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

