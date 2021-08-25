Space Cow Boy Hits Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for about $50.83 or 0.00104329 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 55.2% higher against the US dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $102,571.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.40 or 0.00786974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00102140 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.