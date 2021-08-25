SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.78 Million

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $2.78 million and $617,922.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00125276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00156628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,198.53 or 0.99849124 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.33 or 0.01003347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.78 or 0.06804829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

