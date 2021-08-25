SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

