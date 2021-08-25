SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,479 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $57,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,964. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88.

