SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.63

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.63 and last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 9950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

