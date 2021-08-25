SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 48,273 shares.The stock last traded at $58.13 and had previously closed at $57.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,360,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 689.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,224 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 446,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

