SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTKU. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

SPTKU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.