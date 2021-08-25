Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce $4.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the highest is $4.96 billion. Square reported sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $18.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $20.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $270.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.54.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Square by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Square by 136.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Square by 8.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

