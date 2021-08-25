SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Green Dot by 20.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after buying an additional 885,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,383,000 after buying an additional 615,992 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 49.4% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after buying an additional 479,901 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in Green Dot by 90.3% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after buying an additional 347,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 26.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,105,000 after buying an additional 177,215 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,634 shares of company stock worth $345,652. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDOT opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.70 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.