SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,849,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,872,000 after buying an additional 257,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 491,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,157,000 after buying an additional 239,695 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $182.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

