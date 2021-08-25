SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,904,000 after buying an additional 714,939 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,524,000 after buying an additional 597,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after buying an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after buying an additional 952,184 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,104,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,460,000 after purchasing an additional 269,026 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY stock opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.04. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

