SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.26

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 12950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSPPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

