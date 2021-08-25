St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Express by 9.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after acquiring an additional 504,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,271. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

