St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 23,587 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,587 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $332,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 212,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 43,827 shares in the last quarter.

PHYS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,082. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $15.83.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

