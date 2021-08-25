Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.309-$2.375 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.65.

NYSE:STN opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stantec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Stantec worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

