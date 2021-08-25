Starbase Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $946,333.94 and $602,261.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00053969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00782796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00101394 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars.

