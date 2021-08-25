Starname (IOV) Trading Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Starname has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and $70,411.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00053031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00784006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101368 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

