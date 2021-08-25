STASIS EURO 1-Day Volume Tops $3.39 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $105.07 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

