Stephens Increases Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $65.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.69. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,247 shares of company stock worth $3,664,790 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 548,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fastenal by 555.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 11.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

