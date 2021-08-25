stETH 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00124310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00156399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.79 or 1.00186011 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.01003478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.96 or 0.06655769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

